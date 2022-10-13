Party time at Woodville Arms

Party time at Woodville Arms
Thursday 13 October 2022 12:12

Need to make some Christmas entertainment plans for work colleagues or family?

If so, why not celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Woodville Arms in Lurgan.

The family owned business are running two Christmas party nights on Friday, December 16 and Saturday, December 17.

From just £28.95 per person, guests will choose a starter, main and dessert from a trio of mouth-watering options.

Just £10 per person secures your booking with music coming from the talented DJ Satchy.

Make sure you book as soon as possible to avoid disappointment (028 3832 4005)

