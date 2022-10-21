Festive delights in store at the Ashburn Hotel

When it comes to a great night out, the Ashburn Hotel has got it all wrapped up this Christmas!

With fabulous food and great entertainment, the family-owned establishment located on Lurgan’s William Street has everything you need for a fun festive night out.

Top of the tree is the Ashburn’s Christmas Party Night on Friday, December 16 with live music from one of Ireland’s leading bands, Peach.

With three courses and entertainment for just £38, a great night is sure to be in store.

On other nights in the build-up to Christmas you can enjoy your Christmas fayre at the Ashburn with a fantastic menu featuring all the traditional favourites with all of the trimmings. A main course costs just £19 per person, with two for £25 and three for £30.

For a pre-Christmas catch-up, why not join the Ashburn for afternoon tea on December 10? There’ll be live music with Niamh Murray, which you can enjoy with a glass of prosecco or one of the Ashburn’s signature cocktails for just £7 extra.

If you can’t make it on that date, or if you’re struggling to find a Christmas gift for someone, don’t worry – there’ll be another opportunity to enjoy afternoon tea on January 28.

Details of all the Christmas menus are below and to book or obtain further details call the Ashburn on 028 3832 5711. Vouchers are also available.

free image hosting



free image hosting