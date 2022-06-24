Have an ABBA-solutely Swedish Midsummer on the Irish Seas

To celebrate the Swedish Midsummer, leading ferry company Stena Line is helping to ‘Swedify’ your life with a prize draw for prizes ranging from a year’s free Stena Line travel to £2,500 in IKEA vouchers.

With headquarters in Gothenburg, Stena Line is marking its Swedish heritage with an ‘ABBA-solutely’ fantastic series of Midsummer celebrations onboard its Irish Sea fleet of ferries and online from June 20-26.

Swedish Midsummer is widely celebrated by Swedes as it officially kick-starts the beginning of the summer holiday season. With large gatherings of family and friends enjoying traditional food and drink, the holiday is one of the biggest in Sweden with many believing the occasion is sprinkled with a little magic.

Stena Line have put together a smorgasbord of prizes for the online draw which will have those entering shouting, ‘Gimme Gimme Gimme’.

Prizes include a year’s free Stena Line travel, £2,500 IKEA vouchers and an electric bike.

Usually, when it comes to prize draws, ‘The Winner Takes It All’, but on this occasion Stena Line has also announced a host of runner-up prizes including Scandi-inspired fashion and music vouchers.

A number of vessels will be decked out in Swedish bunting and decorations while an ABBA tribute band will keep passengers entertained on others.

Orla Noonan, Stena Line Regional Travel Manager Irish Sea, said the Sweden Midsummer festival provides a great chance for the company to celebrate its Swedish heritage while the prize draw is a great way to say thanks to customers for their continued support.

Orla said: “Being Swedish we love Midsummer as it acknowledges the official start of the summer holiday period. But we also celebrate our Swedish heritage everyday as we live by a simple philosophy: Lagom, meaning just right. From the stylish interior design on all our ships to relaxing surroundings and lounges, our Scandinavian roots shine through.

“In Sweden, Midsummer marks the official start of the summer holidays and closer to home on the Irish Sea we are seeing a lot more people joining us onboard as they set off for much-deserved breaks.

“We’ve always said ferries are “plane sailing”, taking the hassle out of travel and for anyone joining us from June 20-26 we hope you will enjoy the added festivities and for anyone planning a holiday across the Irish Sea we look forward to welcoming you onboard.”

For anyone wishing to enter the prize draw, more information is available from https://www.facebook.com/StenaLineUKIE/

Anyone wanting to book ferry travel for their holiday this year can do so by visiting www.stenaline.co.uk