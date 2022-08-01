This weekend, Hiking for Little Heroes will be taking on a mega 24-hour walking challenge to raise money for Cancer Fund for Children. Kicking off at the beautiful Craigavon Lakes on Saturday 6th August at 11am, over 800 participants will be taking part in this incredible test of dedication and endurance to help ensure no child has to face cancer alone.

Hiking for little heroes is a group made up of friends from across Northern Ireland, who together have been fundraising for the past 18 months. Their fundraising challenges have been inspired by local cancer stories, including young Adam Watson who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in 2019 and whose dad came up with the 24-hour walking challenge. So far, this fantastic initiative has raised over £18,000 and rising for children, young people and families impacted by cancer and has also gathered mass support from the community.

Speaking on this, event organiser David Watson said:

“We are completely overjoyed by the support we’ve received for this challenge, and we can’t wait to kick off on Saturday morning. Since launching this event we have received an unbelievable amount of sign-ups, donations and good wishes from the local community and beyond and we can’t wait to put it all to good use and deliver a great event, a fun weekend and some vital funds to such a worthwhile organisation.”

Phil Alexander, CEO of Cancer Fund for Children said:

“We are dedicated to supporting children, families and young people impacted by cancer and this simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support we receive from groups like Hiking for Little Heroes. Their passion and commitment to fundraising, as well as their ability to create fun and friendship wherever they go is inspiring and makes us so excited for this weekend.”

Across the past 18 months, this group have raised in excess of £120,000 for children’s cancer charities across Northern Ireland. The group of avid adventurers are also planning to take on Mount Kilimanjaro in January of next year. The 24 Hours for Little Heroes event has been kindly sponsored by Wilsons Auctions and Road Trucks LTD.