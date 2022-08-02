USA Quaker Visitors

The Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Tim McClelland was delighted to welcome a group of visitors from USA called the Blackburn Family Association who were visiting various sites within the Borough.

The sites were of those that many of their ancestors hailed from including the Cope Estate in Loughgall where some were tenant farmers.

Other sites visited were Loughgall village, the Brownlow estate in Lurgan, Lynastown Quaker graveyard at Bluestone and the group joined the Society of Friends at Moyallon Meeting House for worship.