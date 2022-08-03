Craigavon Primary Schools sprint to finish line with Moy Park!

Pupils from both Bocombra and Presentation Primary School, Craigavon were joined by Moy Park for their annual Sports Days, as part of the brand’s new ‘Food for Good’ sports day initiative.

The programme, which will support 25 schools across NI and GB this summer, will see the Moy Park brand sponsor school sports days within the communities it operates, through the provision of branded ‘School Sports Day Kit’, containing bibs, cones, medals for each child in the school and branded t-shirts for teachers.

“The Food for Good Sports Day campaign is a great way to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle and support the young people in the communities near our sites,” explained Ellen Wright, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at Moy Park.

“We were delighted to travel to both Bocombra and Presentation Primary School, Craigavon to see the project come to life and be able to give each pupil a medal and see them having so much fun! Sports Days are such a brilliant day for everyone and as a brand we’re so proud we can be part of it.”

Judith McQuitty, Year 4 teacher at Bocombra Primary School said,

“A special thanks to Moy Park for its generosity in supporting our sports day. The kit bag had everything we needed to make this experience so memorable and the pupils just loved receiving their very own medal to take home.”

Yvonne Mulholland, Vice Principal at Presentation Primary School added,

“What a fantastic day we had, watching the kids run around and enjoy our sports day again, we want to thank Moy Park for their donation and for coming along to the day - and even taking part in some of the activities!”