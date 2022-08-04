Views sought on Borough parks, green spaces and woodlands

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is encouraging local residents to share their views and feedback on their local parks, green spaces and woodlands by taking part in its short Parks Satisfaction Survey.

Open to the Wednesday 31 August 2022, the Parks Satisfaction Survey seeks to help council evaluate, develop and improve the offering and services across many of the borough’s local parks, green spaces and woodlands.

Encouraging residents to take part in the survey, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield said:

“With an abundance of parks, green spaces and woodlands right across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, our borough has everything from the second largest park on the island of Ireland, Lurgan Park, the beautiful riverside Solitude Park to the historic Palace Demesne and the magnificent Gosford Forest Park plus many more award-winning parks.

“They not only offer miles of walking and cycling trails, play areas, sports pitches, and many other unique features set in in tranquil surroundings - but they also play a vital role in the health and wellbeing of our residents, offering a safe place to exercise, to clear the head, to breathe in the fresh air, to get involved in recreational activities, to take time out or to spend time together.

“So to help council ensure these beautiful, natural assets remain safe, welcoming and reflect the needs of the local community, I would encourage everyone to spare five minutes to complete our Parks Satisfaction Survey before it closes.”

The Parks Satisfaction Survey is open until Wednesday 31 August 2022 and focuses on the following locations:

Armagh area

• The Palace Demesne

• Gosford Forest Park

• Loughgall Country Park

Banbridge area

• Dromore Town Park

• Loughbrickland Park

• Scarva Park

• Solitude Park

Craigavon area

• Brownstown Park

• City Park

• Edenvilla Park

• Lurgan Park

• Lord Lurgan Park

• Maghery Country Park

• Portadown People’s Park

• Tannaghmore Gardens and Rare Breeds Animal Farm

You can access the online survey here: https://armaghbanbridgecraigavon.citizenspace.com/health-and-recreation/parks-satisfaction-survey-2022.