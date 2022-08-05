Craigavon student selected for US Scholarship programme

Craigavon student Jack McInerney is off to study in the USA this month.

He will be among 48 students from across Northern Ireland on the prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 28 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Jack (20), a former pupil at Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon, is currently studying for Mathematics at Queen’s University Belfast. He will spend the next year at Hendrix College in Arkansas.

Speaking ahead of his departure he said: “I applied for Study USA partly because of the destination, but also because of the scholarship package and how the programme will boost my CV. It’s a business-focused programme which suits me as someone considering a career in business.

“I'm really looking forward to discovering everything over there that’s different to what I’m used to – the big things like food, weather, people, and activities, and I’m sure there will be lots of little differences in the way they do things that will surprise me too. The imminent culture shock is also a source of nerves, though!

“After I come home, I’ll still have at least another year in university to complete, which might be more depending on what path I choose. I don’t have any concrete plans in place for after university, but I hope that having been on the Study USA programme I’ll have more of an idea of whether I want to go down the business path or stay with mathematics.”

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council Northern Ireland, said: “We’re delighted to continue this important partnership with the Department of Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 2014.

“Study USA is a great way for Northern Ireland students to connect with another country, to really get to understand that country through living there for a year, and enhance their CV by developing new skills in an international setting. While in the US, the students will have the opportunity to learn from leading experts in their field, developing intercultural skills that will prepare them for working in a global economy. Most importantly, our students will build links with counterparts in the United States that will last a lifetime.

“We know that this year’s students will be great ambassadors for Northern Ireland and we wish them every success for the exciting year ahead.”

Also commenting on the programme was Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, he said: “I’m delighted that my Department is once again working with our partners in the British Council and colleges across North America to deliver Study USA and I want to congratulate all our students who have secured a place in this year’s Study USA programme. A world of opportunity lies in front of them as they begin their studies in colleges right across the United States.

“The benefits of adding an international dimension to our students’ higher education experience are clear. It helps them to widen their horizons, develop personal resilience, confidence and skills, and offers the potential of better academic and employability outcomes in the future.

“My sincere hope is that Study USA helps every student taking part to flourish as an individual and in due course they find a way to pay it forward, and make a positive contribution to their communities and to Northern Ireland and the wider economy on their return.

“I wish all of our students safe travels, that they make the most of the opportunities that are coming their way, and have a fantastic time.”

Study USA continues the British Council’s work, building connection, understanding and trust between people in the UK and overseas through arts, education and English language teaching. To find out more about the British Council’s work in Northern Ireland visit nireland.britishcouncil.org or followon Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. To find out more about the programme, visit: https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa