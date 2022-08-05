Donation of syringe driver bags will assist patients

Thanks to Lislea Sewing Group who kindly made and donated syringe driver bags for patients at the Mandeville Unit in the Southern Trust.

Many patients use syringe drivers which deliver pain relief medication at set times around the clock. The driver can be placed in these discreet shoulder bags which allows them to go about their daily business without drawing attention to it.

Lislea Sewing group members Mary O’Connor and Mary Murphy (who both retired from the Southern Health and Social Care Trust last year) and Geraldine Johnstone (who currently works as a Bank Health Care Assistant) are pictured donating the bags to Claire O’Connor (Clinical Sister) and Amy Ward (Unit Manager).