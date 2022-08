Join Donagh McKeown on this week's podcast as he recounts his travels this week

- Aeon Arts Fun Day

- Mary'S Meals Walk

- Eugene Creaney meets Daire Toman

- 24 Hours for Little Heroes

Don't forget to follow Your Lurgan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, and subscribe to our YouTube channel for all the latest videos.

You can also listen along on Anchor (click here) if you're out and about this week.