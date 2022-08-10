Deputy Lord Mayor drops into Fun Day

The community fun day for the residents of Aghacommon and Derrymacash was held in the Wolfe Tones GAC grounds on Saturday 30th July 2022.

The event was supported by South Lough Neagh Regeneration Association. Funding was secured from the RTE Toy Show Appeal, Evolve Youth Club, Emersons and the Lord Mayor. This resulted in a Fun Day being organised for the families of those in the local area. The aim was to spread some community cheer.

The event was organised by members of local volunteer group, Friends of St Patrick’s Aghacommon, in conjunction with Wolfe Tones GAC, St Enda’s Camogie Club, Evolve Youth Club and Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others.

A wonderful day was had by all, and it was lovely to welcome the Deputy Lord Mayor, Cllr Tim Mc Clelland, of the borough to this community event.