Local speech and drama school raises £1,000 for Southern Trust

A total of £1,000 has been donated to the Southern Trust’s Acute Services Fund from Jenny Chambers School of Speech and Drama.

The annual end of year showcase took place in early June at Seagoe Parish Church, Portadown. The event featured children and young people singing and acting to musical tunes.

Barry Conway, Assistant Director of Cancer and Clinical Services said:

“What a fantastic achievement from Jenny and the children and young people of her speech and drama school – thank you for this generous donation to our Acute Services Fund.

“The money raised for the much needed service will make a real difference to its patients and staff,” he said.

Speech and drama school owner Jenny Chambers and organiser behind the fundraiser would like to thank everyone who helped, donated and supported to make the donation possible.