ABC HGV Academy to deliver large consignment of local training and employment opportunities

In an effort to tackle the labour shortage and bridge the skills gap in the local transport and logistics sector, the hugely successful ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy is back for a second round with a much increased number of places.

Up to 80 people residing in the borough and interested in becoming a HGV driver can now apply before the closing date of 5pm on Friday 9 September 2022 to receive fully funded training and employment support as they work towards the goal of obtaining their HGV licence (Class 1 or Class 2), with a job interview with a local employer guaranteed on successful completion.

This initiative was first introduced earlier this year following the establishment of the Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership - a joint public/private sector initiative, which aims to address the complex and changing landscape of employability and skills provision both for those looking for work and for employers. Welcoming the return of the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy, Lord Mayor Councillor Paul Greenfield said: “With the chronic shortage of HGV drivers a barrier to the borough’s economic growth, the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy is a step in the right direction to ensuring a sustained pipeline of critically-needed skilled HGV drivers in the short and long-term.

"As a lead partner in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Labour Market Partnership, I’m pleased that we’ve been able to provide this fantastic opportunity to local people who are looking for work as they map out a new career path in the transport and logistics sector.

"It’s vitally important that we continue to deliver initiatives that not only meet the needs of the borough’s labour market but also improves employability outcomes for local people.”

Successful applicants seeking to become a HGV driver will be able to avail of a one-day theory lesson, 25 hours of online training; a theory test; five-day practical lesson (including test) over one week.

Following successful completion of the theory and practical tests, applicants will attend a one-day employability session, one-to-one mentoring including help with updating their CV and preparing for interview, after which they will be invited to attend interviews with local employers.

Applicants must be available to attend all sessions, with the training carried out in the Craigavon area.

To be eligible for the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy,applicants must reside in the borough; be willing to undertake a medical examination; hold a valid UK driving licence and fulfil one of the following criteria: not be in paid work, work less than 16 hours a week or at risk of redundancy.

To find out more about the ABC HGV Training and Employment Academy, visitarmaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/hgvacademy

To register your interest, contact the delivery agent People 1st on 028 3834 7000 or email academy@people-1st.co.uk.