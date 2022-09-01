Groups allocated Arts Council funding

Nine arts projects have been awarded funding totalling over £53,000 in August as part of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland’s Small Grants funding programme.

The money will be used to support arts initiatives in communities across Northern Ireland, including projects in Armagh, Bangor, Craigavon, Downpatrick and the Fermanagh area.

Supported through National Lottery funds, the Small Grants Programme is designed to encourage organisations in Northern Ireland to get more people to engage with the arts through creative, community-based projects.

Grants are awarded by the Arts Council on a monthly basis and organisations can apply for up to £10,000 to support projects in any art form, including music, drama, dance, literature, visual, and participatory arts.

One of the projects set to benefit from funding is Shore Collective. It has been awarded £3,520 for The Winter Project, a series of twenty, weekly arts workshop sessions in Craigavon.

Each workshop will be two hours long and aimed primarly at the unemployed, elderly, young mothers, socially isolated and less included members of our community in the Craigavon area. Possible activities will include silk painting and Shibori, monoprinting and linocut, paper making and bookbinding, drawing and painting techniques, wet felting and hand embroidery, ceramics. An end of project exhibition will be held in the Atrium for participants and their friends and family.

Mid-Armagh Community Network, has been awarded £8,000 for a Music, Dance and Drama Programme (Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon)

Mid Armagh Community Network (MACN) is planning a community based project to teach music, dance and drama within an Ulster Scots context in a safe and central location. The project will see the development of a program of low cost lessons in Scottish traditional fiddle, Scottish Highland and theatre dance, drama, accordion and community choir and encourage participation in these traditional artforms.

Commenting on funding programme, Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said: “This month (August) we have awarded funding through our Small Grants programme to support nine fantastic projects, creating more opportunities for people to engage with the arts, from grassroots level projects through to professional productions. Thanks to National Lottery players and the money raised for good causes, this valuable funding programme will support a variety of high quality arts projects in locations across Northern Ireland, including performances, workshops and mentoring opportunities.”

Funding from the Small Grants Programme is awarded to organisations by the Arts Council on a monthly basis. Application forms and guidance notes are available to download at www.artscouncil-ni.org