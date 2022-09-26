You shouldn't be ashamed asking for help

An event is being held early next month to support carers throughout the cost of living crisis.

With household bills showing no signs of letting up, Clanrye Group and Action for Children are coming together to provide a ‘one stop shop’ event to offer vital support and information for carers in the community and to support them through the crisis.

Speaking to Your Lurgan, Judith Younger from Action for Children insists representatives from a host of charities and social enterprises will be in attendance to help carers of all ages and backgrounds.

“The event is aimed at all those carers young and old throughout the Southern Trust area,” she said.

“I have been working for the young carers service for over 10 years. We help support young people aged 8-18 and over the past year I have been made aware of the financial strain and responsibility on those families and on the older children that are helping to care for their parents and young siblings.

“I partnered with Jude Keenan from Clanrye Group as they work with an older section of carers. We discussed how we could help all carers young and old in the coming months.

“Everyone is aware the cost of living crisis is going to impact many people in the community and we wanted to reach out and help in any way we could.

“Jude and I’s vision was to create a one stop shop event were people young and old could come along informally with their families have a cup of tea and talk to any services they felt they needed support from.

“We have Citizen Advice, Debt NI, Stepping Stones, Usel, Craigavon Food Bank, Newry Hygiene Bank, links counselling and some of the relevant Southern Trust teams, plus many more I simply couldn’t list them all.

“You name it, we have tried to cover all aspects of need in one event as we understand many people will be struggling financially, mentally and physically. We want people to come along and find out where they can gain support, advice and help from in their time of need be it now or in a few months time when winter really kicks in.”

The event takes place on Thursday, October 6 from 10am to 12pm at Banbridge Leisure Centre, with Judith explaining that families who use electric for life saving equipment are set to feel the pinch.

“I believe this cost of living event is essential in our local area and beyond, as many households are struggling within the current climate, but carers specifically are struggling as many require more electric than most to power vital equipment for the person they care for within the home.

“Many families require the support of food banks to help provide their children or the vulnerable adults they care for with warm meals in the evening. We wanted to provide all carers with an opportunity to have all the resources and support services in one place to make it easier for those people to access help and advice.

“Some of the older young carers we work closely with that are aged within the 16-18 age bracket are in control of the finances within the house hold that required them to budget for the families shopping electric and gas. It is putting immense pressure on a young person to have to worry about such issues on top of their studies and their other responsibilities.

“It is also not just the single parent families or the unemployed families that are struggling - now it’s the families where both parents are working. Families that have children with autism and that child requires their iPad or their other electronic devices to keep in routine or the parents need it to help keep the child calm.

“One mother expressed her fears of the electric bill coming as each of these devices requires charging sometimes twice a day in order to keep routine and the household calm for their other children to complete homework in peace.

“We work with families whose children also require life saving equipment, which needs to be on all day 24/7. These families are already struggling with the prices increases which have already taken place, putting more stress and worry onto parents that are already drowning in debt, trying to keep food on the table and a roof over their families head.

“Often one parent is unable to work as they have to provide vital care for their child which means there is in only one full wage coming into the household these families are unsure where to turn for help or support.”

Community spirit is set to be tested over the next few months and Judith has urged those who are in need to not be ashamed for asking for help.

“It is vital that schools, voluntary services, public services and community based services communicate with one another. My experience has taught me that young carers are a hidden part of our society and very rarely spoken about or addressed,” she continued.

“Therefore, it is essential that everyone leans on the support and services available to them. We don’t want people to feel ashamed to ask for help that right now everyone young and old employed or unemployed single parent families and two parent families are all in the same situation they all want what's best for their children and their family.

“That can be something as simple as heating their home or putting a hot meal on the table each night or being able to afford a coat for your child to wear to school. We aren’t talking extravagant things such as toys digital devices such as the latest Xbox - we are talking providing your child with a warm home and a hot meal.

“The COVD-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront many different social care issues within society today, such as mental health, hospital waiting times and many more.

“The next few months are going to be hard for everyone in many different ways throughout the whole of the country and its important that we do our bit to help make people aware that help is out there and it’s important to ask for help when you need it because I guarantee that you are not the only one looking for help and feeling like this right now.”

If any carer or service would like to come along on the day feel free to contact Judith.Younger@actionforchildren.org.uk or Jude Keenan (Jude.Keenan@clanryegroup.com)

Judith added: “We have reached out to as many services, charities we can think of but if there is any that would like to come along and have a stall or offer support on the day, please don’t hesitate to contact me. Also, please share this information far and wide as we want to reach as many carers and their families as possible.”