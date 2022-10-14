‘Little Shop of Horrors’ at Lismore Comprehensive

Lismore Comprehensive School warmly invites members of the public to watch ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ next week.

In their 50th year the school is well renowned for its showcasing abilities and 2022 will be no exception with their school production of ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.

Little Shop of Horrors is an electrifying sci-fi musical full of 60s pop and rock.

Head of the Music Department, Ms. Louise Tiernan, said:

“Pupils and staff have been rehearsing since Spring of this year to ensure they impress. Stage design and costume have been done in house by members of the Technology and Design and Art Departments and will not disappoint.

“We are inviting members of our local community to come along and witness the fabulous work of our amazing cast, musicians and crew.”

Tickets are on sale now in school for shows on Tuesday 18th, Wednesday 19th and Thursday 20th October.

Tickets cost £5, with concessions costing £3.