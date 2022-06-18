Glenavon to open season away to Ballymena United

Glenavon will open the 2022/23 Danske Bank Premiership season with a trip to the Ballymena Showgrounds on Saturday, August 13.

Fixtures for the new season have just been released by the Northern Ireland Football League.

Their next five games will see them host Larne and Newry City before travelling to Coleraine, then home to Carrick Rangers before a trip to Windsor Park to play Linfield.

The Irish League will not be taking a break for this year’s World Cup, which is being played in Qatar in November and December. Clubs have the option to request changes to dates and kick-off times as always, but for now Glenavon’s fixtures during the World Cup period see them away to Dungannon Swifts, home to Larne, away to Glentoran and home to Crusaders.

The all-important Boxing Day derby against Portadown will take place at Mourneview Park on Monday, December 26 with other clashes against their Mid-Ulster rivals taking place on October 1 (away) and February 18 (away)

Glenavon’s last game before the league splits will be also be away to Ballymena United on Saturday, March 25.

Glenavon’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures in full:

AUGUST

Saturday 13 – Ballymena (a)

Saturday 20 – Larne (h)

Tuesday 23 – Newry (h)

Saturday 27 – Coleraine (a)

SEPTEMBER

Saturday 3 – Carrick (h)

Saturday 10 – Linfield (a)

Saturday 17 – Cliftonville (h)

Friday 23 – Glentoran (h)



OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Portadown (a)

Saturday 8 – Dungannon Swifts (h)

Saturday 15 – Crusaders (a)

Saturday 22 – Carrick Rangers (h)

Saturday 29 – Ballymena Utd (h)

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Cliftonville (a)

Saturday 12 – Linfield (a)

Saturday 19 – Coleraine (h)

Saturday 26 – Dungannon Swifts (a)

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Larne (h)

Saturday 10 – Glentoran (a)

Saturday 17 – Crusaders (h)

Monday 26 – Portadown (h)



JANUARY

Monday 2 – Newry City (a, 3pm)

Saturday 14 – Linfield (h)

Saturday 21 – Dungannon Swifts (a)

Tuesday 24 – Cliftonville (h)

Saturday 28 – Carrick Rangers (a)



FEBRUARY

Saturday 11 – Larne (a)

Tuesday 14 – Crusaders (h)

Saturday 18 – Portadown (a)

Saturday 25 – Newry City (h)

MARCH

Saturday 11 – Glentoran (a)

Saturday 18 – Coleraine (h)

Saturday 25 – Ballymena Utd (a)