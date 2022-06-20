Dollingstown to open season with derby clash

Dollingstown will start their Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League campaign with a trip to near-neighbours Banbridge Town.

The season gets underway for the Dolly Birds on Saturday, August 20.

Armagh City provide the opposition at Planters Park on game week 2, with the game being played on Saturday, August 27.

They then face a trip to Bangor on September 3 before hosting the PSNI on Saturday, September 17.

They meet relegated Queen’s University and newly-promoted Ballymacash Rangers on Tuesday, October 25 and Saturday, November 5 respectively.



Dollingstown’s fixtures in full:



AUGUST

20 – Banbridge Town (a, 3pm)

27 – Armagh City (h, 3pm)



SEPTEMBER

3 – Bangor (a, 3pm)

17 – PSNI (h, 3pm)



OCTOBER

8 – Portstewart (a, 3pm)

25 – Queen’s University (h, 7.45pm)



NOVEMBER

5 – Ballymacash Rangers (a, 3pm)

12 – Lisburn Distillery (h, 3pm)

DECEMBER

3 – Moyola Park (a, 3pm)

10 – Limavady Utd (h, 3pm)

17 – Tobermore Utd (a, 2pm)



JANUARY

2 – Portstewart (h, 3pm)

7 – PSNI (a, 2pm)

14 – Banbridge Town (h, 3pm)

28 – Armagh City (a, 3pm)



FEBRUARY

11 – Lisburn Distillery (a, 3pm)

25 – Limavady United (a, 3pm)



MARCH

4 – Tobermore United (h, 3pm)

18 – Bangor (h, 3pm)

25 – Queen’s University (a, 3pm)



APRIL

1 – Ballymacash Rangers (h, 3pm)

Post split games – Saturday April 8, Saturday April 15, Saturday April 22, Tuesday April 25, Saturday April 29.