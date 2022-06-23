Glenavon submit plans for new changing room block and community facilities

Plans have been submitted for a new changing room block and function room at Glenavon’s Mourneview Park stadium.

The current changing room block is to be demolished and replaced with a three-storey building which will include not only dressing rooms, a fitness suite, community rooms and a function room.

Plans submitted to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on Monday, June 6 show that the function room on the third floor will also have seating outside for 36 spectators.

The ground floor will house the home, away and referee dressing rooms, as a kit/laundry room, physio and medical rooms, facilities for doping control, delegates and officials as well as a coffee kiosk.

And on the first floor there’ll be a fitness area with male and female changing areas, a media/community education room, as well as a space for the Glenavon Academy.

The first floor is also where you’ll find Gary Hamilton’s office!

Drawings for the new complex show that it will be linked to the Geddis Stand, the main stand for home supporters at the ground.

The plans will now go before the council’s planners for consideration.