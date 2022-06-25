Purkis moves to Glentoran

Glentoran have announced the signing of ex-Glenavon striker Danny Purkis.

Purkis, 27, spent most of last season at East Belfast after asking the Lurgan Blues to release him from his contract, citing family reasons.

However, the striker, who was Glenavon's top scorer in the 2020-21 season, signed an agreement not to play for a top flight club until the end of his contract, which was due to run out in 2024.

Neither club has commented on the move yet, which was confirmed in a tweet by the Glens.