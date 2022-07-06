Local sides learn their fate in Irish Cup

Football clubs have been learning who they will play in the opening round of this year’s Irish Cup.

Lurgan Town will travel to Amateur League Premier Division side Ards Rangers while Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown host Larne Tech OB.

Oxford Sunnyside, who had a memorable trip to Windsor Park to play Linfield last season, will hope to emulate their feat this year and begin their campaign with a short trip to Portadown to play Seagoe.

There were byes for Craigavon City and AFC Craigavon.

The games are due to be played on Saturday, August 13, 2022 (kick-off 1:30pm).



The first round draw in full is: Newtowne v. Shankill United, Lisburn Rangers v. Rosemount Rec., Markethill Swifts v. Drumaness Mills, Tandragee Rovers v. Downshire YM, Lower Maze v. Greenisland, Ballynure OB v. St. James' Swifts, Fivemiletown United v. Bangor Amateurs, Dunloy v. Brantwood, Abbey Villa v. Ballynahinch Olympic, Ards Rangers v. Lurgan Town, Dunmurry Rec. v. Immaculata, Limavady United v. Banbridge Rangers, Dromara Village v. Richhill AFC, Willowbank v. Armagh City, Dollingstown v. Larne Tech. OB, Bangor v. Queen's University, St. Mary's YC v. Desertmartin, Islandmagee v. Dunmurry YM, Strabane Athletic v. Cookstown Youth, Donegal Celtic v. Belfast Celtic, Moneyslane v. Crewe United, East Belfast v. Rathfriland Rangers, Valley Rangers v. Shorts, Albert Foundry v. Tobermore United, Banbridge Town v. Ballynahinch United, Coagh United v. Crumlin Star, Seagoe v. Oxford Sunnyside, 1st Bangor v. Finaghy, Bourneview Mill v. Lisburn Distillery, Moyola Park v. Tullyvallen, Saintfield United v. Wakehurst, Tullycarnet v. Holywood, Ballymacash Rangers v. Kilmore Rec., Suffolk v. Orangefield OB, Newbuildings United v. Wellington Rec., PSNI v. Comber Rec., Grove United v. Portstewart.

Byes: Rosario YC, St. Oliver Plunkett, Chimney Corner, Portaferry Rovers, Craigavon City, Colin Valley, Bryansburn Rangers, Newmills, AFC Craigavon, Barn United, Ballymoney United, Malachians, 18th Newtownabbey OB, Woodvale, Crumlin United, Dungiven Celtic, Maiden City, Ambassadors, Dromore Amateurs, Sirocco Works, Mossley, Laurelvale, Newcastle, Hanover, St. Luke's, Windmill Stars, Killyleagh YC.