Skinner scores as Glenavon see off Loughgall in friendly

Loughgall 1-2 Glenavon

Glenavon's pre-season campaign continued with a win over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Glenavon's first chance came when Matthew Fitzpatrick burst down the left hand side and foind Conor McCloskey but his shot was wide to the mark.

Meanwhile Loughgall broke down the left and the ball broke to Mark Patton who cut back inside and hit the inside of the post with Rory Brown stranded.

Loughgall's goalkeeper pulled out a great save to deny Matthew Fitzpatrick after Eoin Bradley controlled a throw-in down the right, crossed with the outside of his left boot and found Fitzpatrick. His header was turned over for a corner.

Brown denied Andrade when he struck from close range, while up at the other end a Micheal Glynn free kick found Calum Birney at the back post. His header was straight at the goalkeeper.

The lead didn't last long as the ball broke during a scramble in the Glenavon box. Andrade claimed the goal as Brown claimed he was fouled.

The deadlock was broken on 33 minutes when Bradley powered from inside the box. Issac Baird won possession from Robbie Norton and found the forward, who rolled past a defender before shooting.

Early in the second half Glynn worked his way into the box and laid the ball off for Peter Campbell, but his shot was high.

Conor Scannell put Glenavon back in front when he followed up inside the six-yard box on a spilt Campbell effort.

The Lurgan Blues were reduced to 10 men when their trialist was sent off for a tackle around the halfway line.