New signing Glynn has sights set on top six finish

Glenavon’s loanee left-back, Micheal Glynn, says he joined the Lurgan Blues after hearing Gary Hamilton’s vision for the club.

The Derry City defender joined after last week’s pre-season friendly against St Patrick’s Athletic, having spent last season on loan at Dungannon Swifts.

“I talked to Gary and he told me his plans and it all sounds good,” he told Glenavon’s YouTube channel.

“It’s something that's very appealing to me. I want to be part of this season and hopefully we can get higher up the table and push on towards the top six.

“I just want to play every game that I can and do well. Hopefully, I'll be able to gain more experience for going back to Derry.”

Glynn can play in a variety of positions, with his role changing during during his time at the Swifts.

“They played me at left wing back, left of a back three, centre half and then left back, mostly. So yeah, I'm comfortable in various positions but probably prominently centre half or left back,” the 20-year-old said.

“It was my first real season of men’s football and I think I made around 38 appearances for Dungannon so I got a great experience and I learnt a lot.

“It's a lot different, playing men's football. You learn things playing week in, week out. It's good to get playing in the Irish League. I’d like to thank them for giving me the opportunity.”

Glynn made his second appearance for Glenavon during Saturday’s friendly win over Loughgall, and was the only one of the visitors’ players to play the entirety of the game.

“It probably took me a wee while to get going but it was good just getting the sharpness back,” he said.

“It’ll probably take a few weeks, but overall it was good run out and a good result for all the boys.”