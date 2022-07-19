Glenavon hit Seasiders for seven

Bangor 2-7 Glenavon

It was just a coincidence that Glenavon travelled to Bangor in the midst of one of the hottest spells of the year, but the Lurgan Blues went home happy from their trip to the seaside.

That said, anyone leaving Clandeboye Park will have felt a drop in the temperature as the night went on.

Doing his best to keep the temperature up was Conor McCloskey, who hit a hat trick to help Gary Hamilton's men to their second consecutive pre-season victory.

With two games taking place this week, Gary Hamilton split his squad in half in order to give as many of them as possible a run-out of 90 minutes.

And they looked to get the game off to the best possible start with less than 30 seconds on the clock. Micheal Glynn's low pass found Josh Doyle, but his low drive was turned around the post for a corner by former Glenavon goalkeeper James Taylor.

With 13 minutes on the clock the visitors went in front when Doyle got under a high ball and knocked the ball home.

They could have doubled their lead a short time later when Conor McCloskey stepped over the ball before having a go, but his effort was headed over the bar by a defender.

However, Bangor pulled level just after half an hour when right back Harry Norton tried to play a square ball. Unfortunately for him, his pass was straight to Ben Arthurs who chipped Rory Brown from 40 yards.

Then the ball was held up by Eoin Bradley and played out wide to the left where McCloskey was waiting. His cross found Josh Doyle but his header was straight at Taylor.

However the striker made no mistake as Glenavon were back in front on 38 minutes. Ross Hunter played a pass to Doyle, who fired into Taylor's top right hand corner and left the goalkeeper stranded.

Another misplaced pass led to Bangor's second leveller. Bangor were awarded a free kick in front of goal as the Seasiders took up possession, with Andrew Doyle bringing the attacker down. Jordan Hughes' deflected effort left Brown wrong-footed.

Two identical quickfire goals before the break had the Lurgan Blues back in front.

First, Ross Hunter cut in from the left, beat his man and rifled home, then McCloskey did the exact same thing just before the referee blew for half time.

Bradley made it five early in the second half, finishing from close range.

And a cheeky sixth came when a hard hit volleyed cross by Bradley found Jamie Doran at the back post. He flashed the ball back across the six yard box - McCloskey flicked his foot out and found the back of the net, the ball creeping in after hitting the back of his heel.

McCloskey sealed his hat-trick with a well-struck free kick from around 20 yards out, putting it over the wall and past the outstretched goalkeeper who got a hand to the ball but couldn't keep it out.

Bangor pulled a goal back from the penalty spot just before the end, sub goalkeeper Marc Matthews guessing the right way but being unable to get to the ball.

The other half of the Glenavon squad travels to Comber Rec on Wednesday evening, kick-off 7.15pm.