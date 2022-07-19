Rules around yellow card suspensions set to change

Football clubs from the Irish League down to junior levels and in the women’s game will have to get used to new rules for the accumulation of yellow cards.

Up until last season a player would have been banned when they picked up five yellow cards across all competitions.

However, according to the Belfast Telegraph, that is set to change for the 2022/23 season with league games and cup fixtures being separated when it comes to suspensions.

“Accumulating five, 10, 15 or 20 cards in your specified league division will result in an automatic suspension in your specified league division,” a document which has been sent to clubs said.

“Accumulated yellow cards in specified Cup competitions are treated separately and will result in an automatic suspension from the Cup competition in which the yellow cards were received.”

Just as in other major cup competitions such as the World Cup, there will be a yellow card amnesty when the competition reaches the semi-final stage.

Prior to that, if a player receives two bookings in a cup competition then they will be banned from playing in the next round.

The document added: “Suspensions arising from dismissals will cover all domestic League and Cup matches until such time as the team at which the player or official received the suspension has completed the required number of matches to enable the suspension to be served.”

Meanwhile the rules around yellow cards haven’t changed – if you are sent off then you will miss your team’s next fixture.