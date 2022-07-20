Glenavon's Scannell named in NI U18 squad to face Manchester United

Glenavon’s Conor Scannell could be facing Manchester United’s U18s next week.

He’s been named as part of a Northern Irelands U18s squad which will take on the Red Devils’ U18s twice next week as part of this year’s SuperCupNI tournament.

The squad has been described as bridging the gap between U17 and U19 level and mainly consists of players who have previously represented Northern Ireland at U17 level.

Northern Ireland U17/U19 boss Gerard Lyttle said: “It’s important to keep continuity between the U17s and U19s. Several players who are with clubs in England and Scotland have just completed pre-season so they have not been included.

“However, my squads usually feature lots of players from NIFL Premiership and League of Ireland clubs so I see this as an opportunity for players based here to once again show what they can do.

“It will be a massive test for the boys against such highly rated opposition. However, I have no doubt the players will rise to the occasion.

“There are U19 Euro qualifiers this autumn and I am sure the players in this squad will want to be part of that squad as well.”

His panel includes three newcomers to the Northern Ireland set-up. They are Accrington Stanley winger Lewis Trickett, Derry City defender Conor Barr and Dundalk midfielder Eoin Kenny.

It also features six players who were part of the Northern Ireland U19s squad that travelled to Malta for friendlies last month and registered two wins out of two. The players who faced the Maltese were goalkeeper Pierce Charles, defenders Daithi McCallion and Reece Jordan, midfielders Aaron Wightman and Sam Glenfield plus striker Conor Scannell.

Northern Ireland U18s squad for SuperCupNI:

Goalkeepers – Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday), Kai McClean (Celtic).

Defenders – Conor Barr, Daithi McCallion, Darragh McCloskey (all Derry City), Ordhan McCart and Sean Brown (both Larne), Reece Jordan (Portadown), Bayley McCann (Peterborough United).

Midfielders – Jack Patterson (Everton), Lewis Trickett (Accrington Stanley), Caolan Donnelly (Larne), Rio Morgan (Ipswich Town), Aaron Wightman (Glentoran), Sam Glenfield (Fleetwood Town), Eoin Kenny (Dundalk).

Forwards - Conor Scannell (Glenavon), Leon Boyd (Linfield), Reece Evans (Leicester City), Shea Brennan (Larne), Luca Doherty (Derry City).