It's Glenavon v Glenavon on Saturday!

Glenavon will throw the gates open to supporters for Saturday’s inter-club friendly.

The squad will play a full-length 90 minute match, as they did last pre-season when opponents were hard to come by due to COVID.

It means that the two sets of teams will be guaranteed to be coming up against opponents of a Premiership level!

And there are other benefits to the game too from a fitness point of view, as Gary Hamilton explained.

“Saturday’s are difficult because we can get two games in during the week – you can play one game on a Tuesday and one on a Wednesday,” he told Glenavon Media.

“I’m the one who picks the team so if we play two games on a Saturday I can’t see both games.

“It’s difficult to get the players 90 minutes, and that’s what they need.

“We saw last year that it proved to be a success. It was a good match.

“It also means that both sets of players will get 90 minutes rather than 60 and 30 or 45 and 45. Coming into the last few weeks before the season starts they need that game time.”

Saturday’s game kicks off at the earlier time of 12pm and admission to fans, who might want to get a look at the new faces in the squad, is free. The club shop will also be open for anyone seeking to get the club’s new away top.