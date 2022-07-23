Navy team give orange team the blues in Glenavon's inter-club friendly

Glenavon Navy 4-0 Glenavon Orange



Bragging rights were on offer as Glenavon’s squad was split in two halves to compete against each other.

Gary Hamilton was a fan of how the last inter-club meeting went, and he was sure to have been pleased with how Saturday’s fixture went.

Both teams went at it full throttle, as shown by some of the tackles on offer, but it was certainly a fixture played in good nature.

The best of the first half chances fell to the navy team, with the first one coming when Peter Campbell drove in and shot from the edge of the box. His effort was deflected for a corner on six minutes.

Minutes later an Andy Hall free kick from edge of the D was pushed away by Rory Brown for a corner.

The game’s opening goal came when Matthew Snoddy fed the ball through to Matthew Fitzpatrick, who fired a low shot past Brown as the clock rolled round to 15 minutes.

The navy team almost doubled their lead when Snoddy headed a Hall cross over the bar, and then Fitzpatrick curled an effort over.

Their second goal finally came just before the half hour mark when Snoddy and Fitzpatrick combined with a one-two, with the latter slotting the ball home.

The orange team had a great chance in the second half when Issac Baird bore down on goal but his effort was off target.

On 66 minutes a corner found Michael O’Connor for the orange team, but his header hit the side netting.

Snoddy finally got on the scoresheet to make it 3-0 when he lobbed Brown from the edge of the box after the goalkeeper had made an initial save.

With 10 minutes to go Robbie Garrett added a fourth following a great run forward by Sean Ward. The ball was taken off his toe by a trialist, but his pass found Garrett who rolled the ball home.