County Armagh held to draw by neighbours Down

COUNTY DOWN........2 COUNTY ARMAGH.....2

County Down battled back from two goals down to record a 2-2 draw against County Armagh at The Warren in Portstewart.

After a slow start to proceedings, the first chance of the game arrived for Down as a long throw-in into the box by Ross Boyd was flicked towards goal by Jay Dalzell but Joshua Gracey made a smart save.

However, Armagh settled into the game as Sam Anderson fired over the bar and Jon Graham tested the gloves of Jack Wilkins.

Armagh would seize upon another poor pass as Ronan McAlinden failed to find the target but the pressure would pay off as they took the lead on 19 minutes as Graham would trickle the ball into the back of the net.

Down failed to overly threaten in the first-half but they went within a whisker of levelling the scores as a fantastic delivery by Liam Burns missed a vital touch by Jay McDowell.

That miss would be further compounded as Armagh went two goals ahead as great build-up play by Anderson released Cohen Henderson and he made no mistake.

Down knew they needed a big response and they certainly got that as they levelled six minutes after the restart. A free-kick into the box wasn’t defended and this allowed James Douglas to direct the ball into the bottom corner.

After Harry Lynch made a timely block for Down, they threatened again as Brandon Kirk burst through on goal but blazed over with the goal at his mercy.

The aforementioned Kirk would prove to be a super sub as he moved Down level. A cross from Aodhan Doherty met the winger who rose high to nod the ball into the back of the net.

The same combination would nearly give Down the complete turnaround as Kirk’s cross met Doherty and his header cannoned off the post.

In a pulsating end to the fixture, the post would be struck yet again as Armagh almost stole all three points at the death as Anderson’s header hit the upright.

A draw the fair outcome in an entertaining clash on day one of the tournament.

COUNTY DOWN: Wilkins, McVeigh, Boyd, Lynch, Farley, Burns, Douglas, Dalzell, McDowell, Doherty, Graham.

Subs: Smyth, James, Kirk, Beattie, Powell, Miskimmin, Kerr.

COUNTY ARMAGH: Gracey, Watterson, Harvey, Crowe, Smyth, Anderson, Henderson, Graham, Donnelly, McAlinden, Kelly.

Subs: McKee, Moles, Marsden, Weathered, Hughes, McCann, McConaghy.