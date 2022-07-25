Glenavon get off to winning start in SuperCup NI Youth section

Ballinamallard United 0-1 Glenavon

Glenavon Youths got their SuperCup NI tournament off to a winning start after a deserved 1-0 win against Ballinamallard United.

In truth, the young Lurgan Blues should have won by a more comprehensive scoreline as they remarkably hit the woodwork FOUR times in the second-half.

The fixture would be played in difficult conditions as strong wind was evident at The Showgrounds and the first chance arrived on five minutes as a superb pass by Ben Wilson released Glenavon skipper Matthew Allen.

The striker would hit an instinctive half volley on the run and just when the ball looked like finding the back of the net, it cannoned off the post as the Mallards survived.

Minutes later, United defender Callum St Ledger had to be alert to block another goal bound effort from Allen.

In the last chance of the opening 30 minutes, the County Fermanagh side went inches from taking the lead in fine style. A long range free-kick by Bruce Lennon went inches over the crossbar.

The second-half would see Glenavon take a foot hold of the game and they threatened just sixty second after the restart as a cross by Jake McConville met Christopher Atherton who had his strike saved.

It would be the same combination that would see Glenavon being thwarted again as Atherton struck the crossbar from close range, before the woodwork would be left shaking again by another Glenavon effort.

However, that pressure would finally pay off as Glenavon edged ahead on 42 minutes. A neat piece of footwork on the by-line by Atherton allowed the winger to burst through on goal and fire into the back of the net.

The game should have been put to bed thereafter as torment in chief Atherton squared the ball to Allen who had a close range effort saved, before Calum Cope would be the next Glenavon player to rattle the crossbar after a fine move.

The last opportunity would go in the way of Glenavon as McConville’s close range header was expertly saved by Ross Thompson.

A good start in the Youths section for Glenavon who face IDA Bermuda tomorrow afternoon.

BALLINAMALLARD UNITED: Thompson, Wilson, St Ledger, Cairns, Byrne, Armstrong, Robertson, Lennox, McCutcheon, Funston, Deazley.

Subs: Grey, Kerr, Hanna, McCreesh, Reilly, Miskimmin, McGourty.

GLENAVON: Fry, Niblock, Neill, Wilson, Allen, Lightbody, Gault, McGerrigan, Martin, Kelly, Neely.

Subs: Robinson, Crooks, McConville, Atherton, Cope.