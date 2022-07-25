Jack's the lad for Glenavon

Glenavon’s latest signing says he is bursting to get going at Mourneview Park.

The Lurgan Blues have beaten off interest from other clubs to sign Jack Malone from Derry City on a two-year deal.

Able to play in the centre of the park either as a number 6 or a number 8, the 22-year-old has set himself an early aim.

“I’m here to play games and I want to get myself into the team for the first game of the season,” he said.

“I’ve heard great things about the club and the manager – I’ve heard it’s quite a family orientated club so I can’t wait to get going now.

“Last year I played 33 times but this year I haven’t played as much. That’s football. I want to hit the restart button and hit the ground running.

“I’m a hard working midfielder, and I’m comfortable on the ball anywhere on the pitch. Hopefully I can add a few more goals to my game too. I think I probably should have had more than I had at Derry.”

He now hopes to get Glenavon firing up the table and “maybe get a wee run in the cups too”.

Press play to see highlights of Jack in action for Derry City.