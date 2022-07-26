Glenavon Youths make it two out of two at SuperCupNI

GLENAVON......3 IDA BERMUDA...0

Glenavon Youths made it two wins from as many games in the SuperCup NI tournament after a comprehensive 3-0 win against IDA Bermuda.

Glenavon showed their intent early doors as they threatened inside the first sixty seconds. A cross by Christopher Atherton met Calum Cope but his goal bound effort was blocked, before Jake McConville’s follow-up went over the crossbar.

At the other end, a vocal IDA Bermuda thought they had a goal to celebrate as they had a chance of their own on eight minutes. A superb through ball by Sami Carolo released Jack Fischer but the winger would be denied.

The Lurgan Blues would start to dominate proceedings and had two chances to open the scoring as Joah Martin and Cope both hit efforts over the crossbar.

However, the deadlock was broken on 12 minutes as Glenavon edged in front. A corner kick wasn’t cleared by the Bermuda defence and this allowed Billy Neely to fire the loose ball into the net.

It was beginning to become one way traffic as Ollie Lightbody, Nelly and Cope all had strikes on goal that failed to be converted.

Caleb Grant was proving to be a busy goalkeeper as he thwarted Cope on three more occasions before the break, whilst Lightbody was also denied by the custodian.

Against the run of play, Bermuda almost an equaliser before the break as the lively Carolo found the run of Xani Allen but his strike went off target.

Glenavon would only take two minutes after the restart to double their advantage as Atherton turned provider as he slipped through Cope who finally got a deserved goal.

Minutes later, Atherton almost got on the goal trail himself but he’d be denied by yet another great save by Grant.

The Lurgan Blues should have put the game to bed with ten minutes remaining as a clever ball by Charlie Gault released Matthew Allen and after his shot was saved, Lightbody couldn’t convert from close range.

From the resulting period of play, Bermuda almost halved the deficit as Keori Binns-Leverock broke the offside trap and arrowed over the crossbar.

However, the game was put to bed late on as Josh Martin made no mistake from close range.

A deserved win for Glenavon who face Dungannon Swifts at Castlerock tomorrow afternoon.

GLENAVON: Fry, Robinson, Crooks, Lightbody, McGerrigan, Martin, McConville, Kelly, Neely, Atherton, Cope. Subs: Niblock, Neill, Wilson, Allen, Gault.

IDA BERMUDA: Grant, Porter, Fischer, Horan, Carolo, Spriggs, Allen, Grant, Soutter, Mills, Leverock. Subs: McGuire, Coleman, Latham, Binns-Leverock, Goater, Reece.