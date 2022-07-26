Tough loss for Glenavon Minors against Home Farm

HOME FARM.....2 GLENAVON......1

Home Farm would secure a late winner as Ryan Kenny’s stoppage time strike condemned Glenavon to a 2-1 defeat.

Glenavon made all the early running as a great cross by Harry Gough met the advancing Luke McAvoy at the back post. The winger got a meaningful touch onto the ball but couldn’t divert his effort into the back of the net.

That miss would be compounded as Home Farm took the lead on seven minutes. A through ball over the top meant Declan Ehigie broke the offside trap and after his initial effort was saved, the striker was on hand to tap home the rebound.

The Lurgan Blues would carve out the next two opportunities of the game as Gough sent a free-kick over the bar, before Sam Green’s effort from distance was parried and cleared to safety by Home Farm.

Before the break, Glenavon would have a further sight of goal as neat play released Gough at the edge of the box but his strike sailed harmlessly wide.

The second-half saw numerous substitutions and Glenavon almost equalised in bizarre fashion as Green closed down a defensive clearance by the ‘keeper with the ball trickling into the path of McAvoy who was denied at close range.

Glenavon Minors would be left further frustrated on 47 minutes as a tremendous through ball sent Green through on goal but the speedster would be denied by a smart save.

However, that frustration would turn to adulation as Glenavon drew level three minutes later. A tremendous long range effort from Harry Dubourdieu looped over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

After Gough sent a strike inches wide of the far post, Home Farm would steal the points as the death as Nathan McCabe got to the ball before the Glenavon ‘keeper and rolled the ball into an empty net.

A tough defeat for the Minors who must now back bounce against Ballymoney United tomorrow afternoon.

HOME FARM: Deegan, Doran, Smith, Johnston, Delahan, Jones, Deegan, Ehigie, Whitehouse, Hennessey, McDermott.

Subs: Hughes, King, Boyle, Cullen, Kilroy, McCabe, Kenny.

GLENAVON: Pollock, Hawthorne, Chapman, Ferguson, Gough, Green, Magee, McAvoy, Whyte, Taylor, O’Hara.

Subs: Thompson, Swords, Dubourdieu, McGerrigan, Hamilton.