Crowe's free kick flies in to earn Co. Armagh victory at SuperCupNI

COUNTY ARMAGH……..2 SAN FRANCISCO GLENS……1

County Armagh would bag an important three points in the SuperCup NI as they battled to a 201 win against San Francisco Glens.

The County would have the first chance of the game as great work by Sam Anderson on the right-hand side teed up Elijah Weathered but he was thwarted.

Two minutes later, Jose Adan Contreras made a smart stop to deny Ryan Donnelly from just inside the box.

At the other end, San Francisco Glens had a sight of goal as Luke Burton also failed to find the target.

Midway through the half, Contreras would have to be alert to deny Bobby Harvey with an instinctive effort, before Jonah Vasquez almost put the ball into his own net from Noah McCann’s cross.

The final chance of the half would be created by the American side as a great cross by Cristian Contreras was headed over by skipper Jason Leiva.

However, the deadlock would be broken minutes after the restart as a Jon Graham’s strike cannoned off the post with McCann in the right place at the right time to blast the ball home.

After McCann would go close again for Armagh, the Glens would threaten themselves as Burton would once again go close.

Armagh nearly doubled their lead but Lewis Smyth’s header was somehow clawed away and that would prove to be a big save as Glens leveled through Burton’s effort.

Both teams needed a winner and it duly arrived for Armagh as Ollie Crowe’s long range free-kick found the back of the net.

COUNTY ARMAGH: McConaghy, Watterson, Harvey, Crowe, Smyth, Anderson, Graham, Weathered, Donnelly, Hughes, McCann. Subs: Gracey, McKee, Moles, Henderson, Marsden, McAlinden, Kelly.

SAN FRANSICSO GLENS: C. Contreras, Green, Vasquez, Lesperance, Connor, Leiva, Burton, Garcia, J. Contreras, Falenco, Lami. Subs: Schmid, Cordero, Gilbert, Hernandez.