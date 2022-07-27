Glenavon reach SuperCupNI semi-finals after dramatic win over Dungannon Swifts

GLENAVON………3 DUNGANNON SWIFTS…..2

Glenavon Youths reached the semi-final of the SuperCup NI tournament after a pulsating 3-2 win against Dungannon Swifts at Castlerock.

The Lurgan Blues had led 2-0 with five minutes remaining but the Swifts would score twice in as many minutes.

Just when it looked like the game would go into extra-time, the Lurgan Blues netted a last minute winner as the Swifts ended the contest with ten men.

Both teams knew that the winner of the contest would reach the last four of the competition and it would be the Swifts who started with the bit between their teeth.

A fantastic through ball by Luke Bayne released Daniel Beatty inside the box and his cross was met by Brody Moore who was denied by a superb save.

Minutes later, a lapse in concentration by Glenavon was seized upon by the Swifts as Bayne went through on goal but once again they couldn’t find a way past Lucas Fry.

The Swifts thought they had made the breakthrough on 12 minutes as a cross by Eoghan Liggett went into the net via a touch but it was adjudged to have been offside.

The chances would keep on coming for Dungannon as Beatty’s brilliant touch allowed him to have a shot on goal which failed to find the target, before Moore would once again test the gloves of Fry.

Those missed chances would prove costly as Glenavon took the lead with a fine team move. A quick period of passing between Charlie Gault and Calum Cope released Christopher Atherton who romped his strike into the back of the net.

This would spark Glenavon into life as Cope forced Dylan Glass into a good save moments later.

However, a second goal would be scored for the Lurgan Blues on the stroke of half-time as a defensive error allowed Atherton to bare down on goal and find the back of the net.

Dungannon – who also won two games from two – needed a strong start to the second-half and they showed their intentions early doors as a cross by Brody Lamont was acrobatically met by Shane Trainor which forced Fry into a routine save.

Both teams would then carve out half chances as Gault and Jake McConville went close for Glenavon, whilst Mark McQuitty saw his shot saved at the other end.

The ending to the game will arguably be one the best of the tournament this year as Dungannon netted twice in as many minutes.

The first arrived from the boot of Beatty after he met Liggett’s through ball before Liggett would be involved again as his deep cross was swept into the back of the net by Luke McAlister.

Just when the Swifts thought they had given themselves a lifeline, they would be dealt with a late blow as Glenavon scored a remarkable winner.

A delivery into the box was seemingly held by the Swifts ‘keeper but Harrison Crooks swept the ball home despite protestations by the opposition.

The frustration meant Trainor was dismissed for Dungannon as the Lurgan Blues reached the last four.

GLENAVON: Fry, Robinson, Niblock, Neill, Crooks, Wilson, Allen, Gault, McConville, Atherton, Cope. Subs: Lightbody, McGerrigan, Martin, Kelly, Neely.

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Glass, Lindsay, Callan, Lamont, McAlister, Trainor, Liggett, Beatty, Hawe, Bayne, Moore. Subs: McQuitty, Stevenson, Jones, Hardy, McGurgan, Spratt.