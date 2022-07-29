Heartbreak for Glenavon as Addicks take SuperCupNI title

CHARLTON ATHLETIC.......3 GLENAVON....................1

Glenavon Youths’ hopes of achieving SuperCup NI glory would end at the final hurdle as they were beaten by Charlton Athletic at The Showgrounds.

On a warm day at on the Ballycastle Road, it would be the Lurgan Blues who would make the better start as Jake McConville showed great foot work on the by-line but his strike was comfortably gathered by Logan Williams.

Moments later, Glenavon would threaten again as the ball was worked into the path of Calum Cope but the striker would also be denied by the gloves of Williams.

However, Charlton Athletic began to get into the game and they had their first chance as Bradley Tagoe’s daisycutter from the edge of the box proved to be no problem for Lucas Fry.

After a short water break, the English side would have another opportunity as Tagoe played an inch perfect pass for the run of Chizaram Ezenwata but he would be foiled by Fry.

Just as the game entered stoppage time, Athletic would carve Glenavon open and take the lead. A superb cross by Reuben Reid put the ball on a plate for Luke Northwood to convert from close range.

In a storming to the second-half, McConville would go clean through on goal but his effort was palmed away by Williams, whilst at the other end, Raynon Richman’s long range dip went into the hands of Fry.

The Addicks would be further frustrated a couple of minutes later as Richman’s burst into the box wasn’t adequately defended by Glenavon and this resulted in Ezenwata blazing wide from a good position.

On 38 minutes, Charlton got their rewards for constant pressure as they doubled their lead. A free-kick delivery by Harry Randall went straight into the back of the net.

It was almost 3-0 with less than ten minutes on the clock as the impressive Tagoe drove forward with the ball and his 25 yard effort went wide of the far post.

However, the game would be over on 54 minutes as Randall went from goalscorer to goal provider as his corner kick was headed into the back of the net by Zach Cooley.

A close range strike by Harrison Crooks would give Glenavon a consolation goal but they should be proud of a good week’s work on the North Coast.

CHARLTON ATHLETIC: Williams, Myvhuti, Davis, Cooley, Gokah, Randall, Reid, Tagoe, Ezenwata, Northwood, Richman. Subs: Spencer, Kedwell, Jesse, Bingham, Busari, Mylona, Gamu.

GLENAVON: Fry, Robinson, Neill, Crooks, Wilson, Allen, Gault, McGerrigan, McConville, Atherton, Cope. Subs: Niblock, Lightbody, Martin, Kelly, Neely.

Press play to hear from Glenavon coach Jack Ross following the final. More pictures to follow.