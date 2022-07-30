Hamilton's decade in charge of Glenavon marked with a win

Glenavon 3-1 Dergview

There was a home win in Gary Hamilton’s testimonial game as Glenavon maintained their pre-season preparations at Mourneview Park.

Championship side Dergview provided the opposition and while supporters may have queried why Hamilton would have picked the Championship side to provide the opposition for his testimonial, the Lurgan Blues’ boss is likely to tell you that making sure his team is prepared for the start of the season has to take priority. He is still the manager of the football club, after all.

That said, there was still time at the start of the game for a bit of sentiment. There was a lovely touch at the start of the game when Gary’s sons, Corey and Calum, both kicked the game off and played a couple of minutes before being replaced by Matthew Fitzpatrick and new signing Jack Malone.

The Lurgan Blues took the lead on 10 minutes through a lobbed finish by Fitzpatrick, but four minutes later it was 1-1 thanks to a close-range finish.

Malone had a great chance on 28 minutes but his piledriver was parried away by the Dergview goalkeeper.

The pace in the first half was slow, with Hamilton admitting himself that he might have “handicapped” his team with his first half appearance.

Mind you, the conditions were exceptionally close and it made for a tricky day for playing football.

Glenavon took the lead on 51 minutes when Malone’s corner was powerfully headed home by Fitzpatrick.

And it was 3-1 when Josh Doyle cut in from the right hand side and finished with a low drive into the far corner on 73 minutes.

Earlier in the day one of the younger Hamiltons, Calum, was on the score sheet as the team’s U15s beat their Craigavon City counterparts.

He levelled the scores up on 20 minutes from close range after Craigavon had taken the lead.

Calum then swept the ball home to make it 2-1 just after his younger brother, Corey, had came on after half an hour.

A lobbed effort from and a close-range finish from Rhys Crooks saw the underage game finish 4-1.