Ex-Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke joins Celtic

Josh Clarke. Pic: Twitter/ @CelticFCB

Thursday 11 August 2022 12:13

Former Glenavon goalkeeper Josh Clarke has signed for Celtic.

The Glasgow club's B side announced the signing of the former Chelsea and Bournemouth goalkeeper on a two-year deal this morning.

Clarke joined the Lurgan Blues as an emergency goalkeeper at the end of last season, following the departure of Declan Brown and James Taylor’s dismissal during their trip to Coleraine.

Clarke had previously represented Sweden, England, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland at underage level and had been part of the Northern Ireland senior squad’s preparations for their recent Nations League games.

The goalkeeper impressed during his short stint at Mourneview Park, saving a penalty on his debut in a 3-1 win against Ballymena United. Press play to hear what he had to say after that game, including the explanation for his multi-national experience!

