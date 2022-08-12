WATCH: Dollingstown boss looks ahead to the new season

Football is back at Planters Park for the 2022/23 season and Dollingstown began their campaign last week with a win in the BetMcLean League Cup over Ballymacash Rangers.

This weekend all eyes will turn to the Irish Cup, with Larne Tech OB providing the opposition, a week ahead of their Premier Intermediate League opener away to Banbridge Town.

Your Lurgan's Michael Scott caught up this week with Dollingstown manager Stephen Uprichard to discuss how preparations for the new season have been going and to get his thoughts on the year ahead.

With thanks to Glenavon Media for their assistance.