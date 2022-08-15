Hat-trick as Oxford Sunnyside and Lurgan Town join Dollingstown in Irish Cup second round

Oxford Sunnyside and Lurgan Town have joined Dollingstown in the hat for the second round of the Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup.

Oxford were paired with Seagoe and came away 4-1 winners against the Portadown side. Gary Lavery, Marcio Soares, Adam Rodgers and Chris Lavery were all on the scoresheet for the Lurgan men.

Up at Drone Park in Newtownards, Lurgan Town edged past Ards Rangers by the odd goal in five.

Greg Harrison opened the scoring on his return to the club and went on to double the lead on 52 minutes.

It was 3-0 on 72 minutes with Luke Glenn, who is also back at the club.

The Lurgan men survived a scare as the game drew to a close, with Ards Rangers pulling two goals back in the final 10 minutes, but Lee Dickson’s team were able to see the game out and ensure their place in the draw.