Fair play to Glenavon youngsters!

Glenavon’s 2008 team has been honoured for their sportsmanship at this year’s SuperCupNI.

The team, which reached the final of the Youth Section of the competition, have been named as the ‘Most Sporting Team’ in that section.

They were presented with their award recently by Jim Sandford from the SuperCupNI committee.

The Gleanvon Academy thanked Jim for taking the time and effort to come down to Lurgan to do this.

The club added that it was “another fantastic achievement from this group of players and coaches - and recognition for their development on and off the field.”