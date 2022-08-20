Dollingstown do the business in season opener

Banbridge Town 1-4 Dollingstown

It’s very early days, but Dollingstown are joint top of the Premier Intermediate League after trouncing Banbridge Town on the opening day of the league.

Saturday’s game at Crystal Park ended in a 4-1 for the Dolly Birds, with Tobermore United keeping them off top spot by virtue of the fact that while they also scored four, they also managed to maintain a clean sheet.

Calum Ferris put the visitors ahead, before Daniel Gordon added a second and Mark McCabe a third before half time.

Substitute Jonathan Ewart made it 4-0, with Banbridge getting one back from a corner.

And it was a winning weekend for the club’s reserves who put SEVEN past their Hanover counterparts.

A brace each for Steven Park and John Patience were complimented by goals from Rhys Gregory, Ben Cullen and Jake Hegarty.