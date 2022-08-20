Lurgan clubs learn their fate in Mid-Ulster Cup

Lurgan sides have learnt who they will face in the first round of this year’s Mid-Ulster Cup.

Glenavon will host Rathfriland Rangers, just weeks after the two sides met in a friendly in Rathfriland.

Dollingstown will face Premiership opposition, having been tasked with a trip to Newry City.

Meanwhile, Oxford Sunnyside will take on one of the top sides in the Championship when they go to Loughgall.

Other interesting ties will see holders Warrenpoint Town play host to Banbridge Rangers, while there’s a derby in store when Glenavon’s Mid-Ulster rivals, Portadown, take on Seagoe.

The games are scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 6 although you are advised to check with the host club for further details.

Round 1 draw in full: Newry City AFC v Dollingstown, Armagh City v Bourneview Mill, Annagh Utd v Windmill Stars, Dungannon Swifts v Banbridge Town, Portadown v Seagoe, Warrenpoint Town v Banbridge Rangers, Glenavon v Rathfriland Rangers, Loughgall v Oxford Sunnyside.