Saturday's Mid-Ulster League fixtures

Here's a full run-down of the games taking place this Saturday across the Mid-Ulster Football League. Fixtures are subject to change. All fixtures 2.15pm kick off unless otherwise stated.

INTERMEDIATE A

Crewe United v Richhill AFC

Markethill Swifts v Bourneview Mill

Windmill Stars v Banbridge Rangers

INTERMEDIATE B

Lurgan Town v Ambassadors

Newmills v Dromore Amateurs

Tullyvallen v Seapatrick

DIVISION 2

Armagh Blues v Red Star

Lurgan Celtic v Keady Celtic

DIVISION 3

Broomhedge Maghaberry v Magheralin Village

Damolly v Lisburn Youth

Roca Juniors v Loughshore United

RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP

Moneyslane Reserves v Oxford Sunnyside Reserves

St Marys Reserves v Ballymacash Rangers Reserves

RESERVE 1

Ballyoran Reserves v Dungannon Tigers Reserves

Bourneview Mill Reserves v Banbridge Rangers Reserves

Rectory Rangers Reserves v Hillsborough Boys Reserves

Seapatrick Reserves v Craigavon City Reserves

RESERVE 2

Dromore Amateurs Reserves v Tullyvallen Reserves

Rathfriland Swifts v Glenavy Reserves

RESERVE 3

Loughshore United Reserves v Derryhirk United Reserves

Lurgan BBOB Reserves v Annalong Reserves

Newmills Reserves v FC United Lisburn Reserves

The Dons Reserves v Goodyear Reserves

RESERVE 4

Donacloney Reserves v Lurgan Celtic Reserves

Lisburn Youth Reserves v Gilford Crusaders Reserves

Windmill Stars Reserves v Armagh Blues Reserves

MARSHALL CUP ROUND 1

Gilford Crusaders v FC Mindwell

Glenavy v The Dons

Moira Albion v Donacloney

Warren Young Men v West End Hibs

MARSHALL CUP ROUND 2

Annalong v Moneyslane

Ballyoran v Laurelvale (Laurelvale FC)

Ballyvea v Scarva Rangers

Castlecaulfield v Caledon Rovers

Craigavon City v Tandragee Rovers

Derryhirk United v Annagh United Reserves

Dungannon Rovers v Bessbrook United

Dungannon Tigers v Rectory Rangers

Dunnaman v Dollingstown Reserves

FC United Lisburn v Lurgan BBOB

Fivemiletown United v Riverdale

Hanover v Rathfriland Rangers Reserves

Hillsborough Boys v Lower Maze

Oxford Sunnyside v Hill Street

Seagoe v Coalisland Athletic

St Marys v Coagh United Reserves (3.15pm)

Tollymore United v Armagh Celtic

Valley Rangers v AFC Craigavon

O'HARA CUP ROUND 1

AFC Craigavon Reserves v Seagoe Reserves

Ambassadors Reserves v Dunnaman Reserves

Caledon Rovers Reserves v Crewe United Reserves

Hill Street Reserves v Markethill Swifts Reserves

Lower Maze Reserves v Magheralin Village Reserves

Scarva Rangers Reserves v Rectory Rangers Reserves

Tandragee Rovers Reserves v Richhill AFC Reserves