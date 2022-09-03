Dollingstown's trip to the seaside ends in defeat

Bangor 3-0 Dollingstown

Dollingstown suffered their first league defeat of the season away to Bangor on Saturday.

They fell behind to a Ben Arthurs goal on three minutes, after he headed home from close range following good work from Seanna Foster and Scott McArthur.

McArthur played a big part in the Seasiders’ second of the day, crossing for Jamie Glover to slot home on 19 minutes.

Arthurs bagged a second and Bangor’s third on 68 minutes, racing in to finish after Gareth Buchanan spilled a Reece Neale free kick.

Despite their 3-0 win, Bangor were still knocked off top spot with league newcomers Ballymacash Rangers moving top of the league on goal difference thanks to their 3-0 win over Moyola Park.

And despite their defeat on Saturday, Dollingstown remain third, three points behind the top two.

Dollingstown: Buchanan, D Neill, McConnell, Mooney, B Neill, McCullough, Ferris, S Toman, L Toman, Ewart, Malone. Subs: Walker, Liggett, Quinn, McKeown, Robinson, Gill, Roscoe