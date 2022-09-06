Glenavon's Harvey named in NI U17 squad

Glenavon defender Bobby Harvey has been selected as part of a 20-strong Northern Ireland squad to take on Finland’s U17s.



Gerard Lyttle’s team are set to face the Finns twice at the Jari Litmanen Arena in Eerikkila during a six-day training camp.

The first game takes place tomorrow (Wednesday, 4pm), with the second match on Friday at 1pm.

The fixtures will serve as a warm up for the U17s ahead of their Euro U17 2023 qualifiers against hosts Malta, Scotland and Czech Republic to be played over October 19-25.

“The games against Finland will be a tough challenge. They are a strong team. They are very physical and well organised. However, we want and enjoy this type of challenge,” the U17s boss said.

The top two teams in 13 groups in the UEFA Euro U17 2023 qualifying round will join top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2023 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section.

All will be bidding to join hosts Hungary in the final 16-team tournament from 17 May to 2 June next year.

Northern Ireland U17s squad: Goalkeepers: Lorcan Donnelly (Glentoran), Benjamin Metcalf (Sunderland). Defenders: Joshua Briggs (West Ham United), Calum Moreland (Linfield), Bobby Harvey (Glenavon), Adhamh Patton (Derry City), Brendan Hamilton (Aberdeen), Theo McToal (Glentoran), Joshua Lyons (Bohemians). Midfielders: Francis Turley and James Douglas (both Glentoran), Ben McGonigle (Derry City), Cormac Austin (Crystal Palace), Ryan Donnelly (Dungannon Swifts). Forwards: Kenzie Beattie and Jay McDowell (both Linfield), Rhys Walsh (Glentoran), Sam Anderson (Dungannon Swifts), Jude Johnson (Glentoran), Ciaran O’Hara (Derry City).