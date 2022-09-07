Doyle and Scannell earn Glenavon quarter-final tie against Loughgall

Glenavon’s reward for winning Tuesday night’s Mid-Ulster Cup draw will be a home quarter-final against Loughgall.

The Lurgan Blues survived falling behind to an own goal after just five minutes to see off Rathfriland Rangers in their first round tie.

A Josh Doyle header from a Conor Scannell cross put Glenavon back on level terms on 36 minutes, before Scannell got on the score sheet himself, turning in a Conor Kerr cross which had been pushed away by Rathfriland goalkeeper McMullan.

Loughgall progressed after seeing off Lurgan intermediate side Oxford Sunnyside 1-0 at Lakeview Park.

MID-ULSTER CUP FIRST ROUND RESULTS: Newry City 4-2 Dollingstown, Armagh City 4-1 Bourneview Mill, Annagh Utd 2-0 Windmill Stars, Dungannon Swifts 2-1 Banbridge Town, Portadown 2-1 Seagoe, Warrenpoint Town 2-1 Banbridge Rangers, Glenavon 2-1 Rathfriland Rangers, Loughgall 1-0 Oxford Sunnyside.

QUATER-FINAL DRAW: Glenavon v Loughgall, Newry City v Armagh City, Annagh United v Dungannon Swifts, Warrenpoint Town v Portadown. Fixtures to be played on Tuesday, October 11, kick-off 7.45pm.