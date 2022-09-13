Glenavon could be without duo for League Cup clash with Dollingstown

Glenavon goalkeeper Rory Brown could miss tonight’s BetMcLean League Cup tie against Dollingstown.

Winger Conor McCloskey’s chances of making the derby clash have also been rated as doubtful by Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton.

Tonight’s game at Mourneview Park, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will be amongst the first to be played in Northern Ireland since the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

With Saturday’s games being postponed as a mark of respect and with a question mark being raised at the time over whether or not tonight’s games would go ahead, Hamilton used the free day to get his players in for a training session.

“In light of the fact that it is, it was obviously good to get the session done,” he said.

“We played a game between the boys and we got a bit out of it.

“We’ve prepared for tonight’s game so now the job is to make sure that our name is in the hat for the next round.”

That preparation could be crucial as Glenavon’s record in the League Cup has been far from brilliant in recent years.

In 2016 the Lurgan Blues made it to the semi-finals of the competition but suffered a defeat at Mourneview Park following a lacklustre performance against Carrick Rangers.

Since then they’ve failed to make it past the second round of the competition, suffering a couple of embarrassing losses along the way. These include a 4-0 loss to Ards in the second round in 2017, and a 1-0 loss at home to Dergview in 2018.

Last season they lost on penalties to Glentoran. They had held the Glens 0-0 in normal time, with the game finishing 2-2 in extra time thanks to a late Josh Doyle goal.

“Our attitudes need to be right and that has to be the case no matter who we play,” Hamilton added.

“We’ve had a couple of upsets in competitions such as this so we need to be fully focused and treat it the same as we treat any other game.

“Some of our players might get some game time such as Mick O’Connor, who has been out for a while, but we will be going with a team that I feel will be strong enough to win the game if they perform to their capabilities.

“However, it all comes down to desire, attitude and discipline and hopefully we can get that.”

Supporters attending the game are reminded that the game will be preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of the late Queen.