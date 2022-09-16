Cups take centre stage as Mid-Ulster fixtures resume

Here's a rundown of the weekend's fixtures involving Mid-Ulster League clubs

Friday, September 16

GERALD KENNEDY CUP FINAL

Lurgan Celtic v Newry Celtic (7.30pm kick off, Armagh City)

Saturday, September 17

INTERMEDIATE A

Dungannon Tigers v Banbridge Rangers

INTERMEDIATE B

Lower Maze v Seapatrick, Tullyvallen v Rectory Rangers

DIVISION 1

Caledon Rovers v Goodyear

DIVISION 2

Bessbrook United v Donacloney, Glenavy Youth v Keady Celtic (2pm kick off), West End Hibs v Armagh Celtic

DIVISION 3

Castlecaulfield v Roca Juniors, FC United Lisburn v Loughshore United, Lisburn Youth v Dunnaman, The Dons v Dungannon Rovers, Warren Young Men v Broomhedge Maghaberry

RESERVE CHAMPIONSHIP

Crewe United Reserves v St Marys Reserves

RESERVE 1

Bourneview Mill Reserves v Ballyoran Reserves

RESERVE 2

Rathfriland Swifts v Laurelvale Reserves

RESERVE 3

Annalong Reserves v Goodyear Reserves, Loughshore United Reserves v The Dons Reserves

RESERVE 4

Ballyvea Reserves v Lurgan Celtic Reserves, Donacloney Reserves v Castlecaulfield Reserves, Dunnaman Reserves v Magheralin Village Reserves, Moira Albion Reserves v Armagh Blues Reserves, Windmill Stars Reserves v Lisburn Youth Reserves

WILMOR JOHNSTON MEMORIAL CUP ROUND 1

Craigavon City Reserves v Oxford Sunnyside Reserves, Lurgan Town Reserves v Dungannon Tigers Reserves

IRISH CUP ROUND 2

Ambassadors v Finaghy (1.30pm kick off), Ballymacash Rangers v Bryansburn Rangers (1.30pm kick off), Banbridge Town v Fivemiletown United (1.30pm kick off), Coagh United v Craigavon City (1.30pm kick off), Crumlin United v AFC Craigavon (1.30pm kick off), Greenisland v Hanover (1.30pm kick off), Holywood v Crewe United (1.30pm kick off), Laurelvale v St Marys (1.30pm kick off), Lisburn Rangers v Dollingstown (1.30pm kick off), Malachians v Bourneview Mill (1.30pm kick off), Markethill Swifts v East Belfast (1.30pm kick off), Mossley v Dromore Amateurs (1.30pm kick off), Newmills v Willowbank (1.30pm kick off), Oxford Sunnyside v St Oliver Plunkett (1.30pm kick off), Shankill United v Valley Rangers (1.30pm kick off), St Lukes v Lurgan Town (1.30pm kick off), Tandragee Rovers v Richhill AFC (1.30pm kick off), Windmill Stars v Islandmagee (1.30pm kick off)

JUNIOR CUP ROUND 1

AFC Craigavon Reserves v Agape Swifts (1.30pm kick off), Antrim Rovers v Portadown BBOB (1.30pm kick off), Ballymacash Rangers Reserves v Burnfoot United (1.30pm kick off), Camlough Rovers v Sandy Hill (1.30pm kick off), Derryhirk United v Dervock (1.30pm kick off), Dundela Reserves v Gilford Crusaders (1.30pm kick off), FC Mindwell v Church Street (1.30pm kick off), Glenavy v Ormeau Bakery (1.30pm kick off), Heights v Coagh United Reserves (1.30pm kick off), Hillsborough Boys v Malachians Reserves (1.30pm kick off), Lurgan BBOB v Damolly (1.30pm kick off), Rectory Rangers Reserves v NFC Kesh (1.30pm kick off), Riverdale v St James Swifts Reserves (1.30pm kick off), Seagoe Reserves v Seapatrick Reserves (1.30pm kick off), Sixmile Athletic v Ballyvea (1.30pm kick off), Strathroy Harps v Magheralin Village (1.30pm kick off), Suffock Swifts v Hill Street (1.30pm kick off), Tandragee Rovers Reserves v HW Welders u20s (1.30pm kick off), Tullyally Colts v Annalong (1.30pm kick off), Valley Rangers Reserves v Ravenhill YM (1.30pm kick off), Warrenpoint Town Reserves v Dollingstown Reserves (1.30pm kick off)