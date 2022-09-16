Fortress Mourneview call from Glenavon boss ahead of Cliftonville clash

Gary Hamilton has told his players to make Mourneview Park a fortress as they look to turn around their horrid home form.

The Lurgan Blues have failed to win any of their opening three home games, losing two of those against Larne and Newry City.

While they have won their last two fixtures at home, in the Mid-Ulster Cup and League Cup, it’s their current league form which is concerning the Glenavon boss.

“Our form at home hasn't been good enough,” he said.

“We lost against Newry and we drew against Carrick last week, on another occasion when we went down to 10 men. We were beaten by Larne when we were down to nine men in that game.

“It's not acceptable, it's not good enough.

“We have to try and correct it and try and make Mourneview Park a hard place to come and get results at.”

Standing in their way this week are Cliftonville, a club which Glenavon have a poor record against in recent times. They have won just one of their last 13 games against the Reds and failure to secure a victory on Saturday would see their winless streak against the Solitude outfit run to 10 games.

Hamilton knows to expect a tough afternoon against Paddy McLaughlin’s men.

“Cliftonville are a tough team to play against. They finished second in the league last year and since then they have improved their squad,” the Glenavon boss said.

“So we know that it will not be easy and they'll be coming here confident of getting a result, but we have to make sure we we go out and match them with our fight, our hunger and desire.

“Hopefully we can take confidence from scoring a few goals against Dollingstown, take that into the game on Saturday and hopefully try and get another positive result.”

The last time the two teams met was at Mourneview Park in March, when Paul O’Neill and Joe Gormley secured all three points for the Reds.

- There will be a minute’s applause before the game in memory of former Glenavon striker Denis Guy.